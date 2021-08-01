Samuel Takyi is guaranteed a medal in Boxing at the Tokyo Olympics

The 20-year-old defeated Colombian David Ceiber to reach the medal zone

The Black Bomber becomes the fourth Ghanaian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes

Ghanaian boxing sensation, Samuel Takyi, has joined a legion of greats to win a medal at the Olympics Games after outclassing David Ceiber to reach the semifinals at Tokyo 2020.

The 20-year-old defeated the Columbian fighter in three sets, after scoring a unanimous victory on the books of the judges on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

In photos shared online by Ghana Olympic, sighted by YEN.com.gh, an excited Takyi is seen carried aloft by the Ghanaian continent for his significant feat.

Tokyo 2020: 20-year-old Samuel Takyi to become fourth Ghanaian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics. SOURCE: Twitter/ @GhanaOlympic

Source: Twitter

The victory over David Ceiber guarantees him at least a bronze medal, as he sets up a fight with America Duke Regan in the semifinals.

He now joins Ghanaian boxing greats Prince Amartey, Clement Quartey and Eddie Blay as the fourth pugilist to win a medal at the Olympic Games.

Clement Quartey, a light welterweight boxer, won Ghana's first ever medal at the Olympic Games in Rome 1960. He won Silver at the event.

Four years later, Eddie Blay, also a light welterweight fighter, won Bronze in Tokyo 1964.

Ghana's last medal in boxing came in 1972 in Munich, when Prince Amartey won Bronze in the middleweight division.

Samuel Takyi's victory also ends Ghana's barren run since 1992, when the Black Meteors won Bronze in football.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, twenty-year-old Samuel Takyi has won his Olympic quarter-final to clinch a medal at Tokyo 2020, the first Olympic medal for a Ghanaian athlete in nearly three decades.

Takyi triumphed over Colombia's 32-year-old David Ceiber Avila, a far more experienced fighter, in the quarter-final, taking two of three rounds to send the Ghanaian contingent in the stands wild.

The Ghanaian athlete will move on to the semi-final where he'll face Ragan Duke from the United States. Duke eliminated Irish boxer, Kurt Walker, in his quarter-final bout.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Newspaper