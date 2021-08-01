Samuel Takyi: 5 photos of boxer who won Ghana's first Olympic medal at Tokyo 2020
by  Nathaniel Crabbe

Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi, has imprinted his name in the sands of time after winning his Olympic quarter-final to earn a medal at Tokyo 2020.

The 20-year-old athlete won the first Olympic medal for Ghana after nearly three decades. Takyi triumphed over Colombia's 32-year-old David Ceiber Avila, a far more experienced fighter to attain the feat.

The Ghanaian athlete will face USA's Ragan Duke in the semi-final. Duke defeated Irish boxer, Kurt Walker, in his quarter-final bout, according to olympics.com.

Source: Twitter

YEN.com.gh has compiled photos of the Olympic medalist for your view.

1. Samuel Takyi poses for the camera after winning his Olympic quarter-final to earn a medal at Tokyo 2020.

2. 20-year-old Ghanaian athlete flexes his muscles in Tokyo.

3. Takyi and other athletes pose with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo.

4. Ghanaian boxer training outside a boxing ring.

5. Takyi launches a fist at Colombia's 32-year-old David Ceiber Avila in the boxing ring in Tokyo.

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati failed to progress to the semi-finals of the Men's 100-metres event.

Azamati runs a time of 10.13 seconds which saw him finish fourth behind Australian Rohan Browning, Jamaican Yohan Blake and Great Britains Chijindu Ujah.

Benjamin Azamati will have a tough task on his hands, as he will go toe-to-toe with Jamaica's Yohan Blake who has won 4x100m gold medal and is a 100m silver medalist from London 2012.

Source: Yen

