Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi, has imprinted his name in the sands of time after winning his Olympic quarter-final to earn a medal at Tokyo 2020.

The 20-year-old athlete won the first Olympic medal for Ghana after nearly three decades. Takyi triumphed over Colombia's 32-year-old David Ceiber Avila, a far more experienced fighter to attain the feat.

The Ghanaian athlete will face USA's Ragan Duke in the semi-final. Duke defeated Irish boxer, Kurt Walker, in his quarter-final bout, according to olympics.com.

Samuel Takyi: 5 photos of boxer who won Ghana's first Olympic medal at Tokyo 2020

Source: Twitter

YEN.com.gh has compiled photos of the Olympic medalist for your view.

1. Samuel Takyi poses for the camera after winning his Olympic quarter-final to earn a medal at Tokyo 2020.

2. 20-year-old Ghanaian athlete flexes his muscles in Tokyo.

3. Takyi and other athletes pose with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo.

4. Ghanaian boxer training outside a boxing ring.

5. Takyi launches a fist at Colombia's 32-year-old David Ceiber Avila in the boxing ring in Tokyo.

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati failed to progress to the semi-finals of the Men's 100-metres event.

Azamati runs a time of 10.13 seconds which saw him finish fourth behind Australian Rohan Browning, Jamaican Yohan Blake and Great Britains Chijindu Ujah.

Benjamin Azamati will have a tough task on his hands, as he will go toe-to-toe with Jamaica's Yohan Blake who has won 4x100m gold medal and is a 100m silver medalist from London 2012.

