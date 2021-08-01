Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu loses four-week-old child

The left back just joined Greek side Aris Thessaloniki last week

Agbenyenu will travel back to Ghana immediately following his loss

Ghanaian left back Lumor Agbenyenu has been hit with bad news, following the death of his four-weeks-old son, just days after signing for Greek club Aris Thessaloniki.

The former Sporting Lisbon player received the news of his son's passing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a post on Twitter by his new club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team showed support insisting they are strongly beside him.

"The whole ARIS family is by your side," wrote the club.

Their rivals POAK Thessaloniki also showed support with a tweet which read, "Stay strong Lumor."

Earlier Sports news portal, todomercado.es broke the news of the death of the former Mallorca player.

They wrote, "Left-back Lumor Agbenyenu (24), a former RCD Mallorca member who has just signed for Aris Thessaloniki, travels urgently to Ghana. His four-week-old son passed away in the last few hours."

Agbenyenu just joined the Greek club after ending his stay with Portuguese giants Sports Lisbon.

Prior to his move, he had spent time on loan at Goztepe in Turkey and Real Mallorca in Spain.

The 24-year-old began his career in Europe, when he joined Porto in 2014, but struggled to establish himself and had to leave after just a season.

He later joined Portimonense, where he made his name, earning a big money move to Sporting CP.

Agbenyenu also caught the attention of former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, who invited him to the Black Stars team in 2018. He was then included in the team for AFCON 2019 and played twice as Ghana reach the round of 16.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian left-back, Lumor Agbenyenu, has sealed a move to Greek club Aris Thessaloniki from Portuguese side, Sporting CP, Africa Foot United reports.

The 24-year old Lumour is said to have signed a two year deal with Aris Thessaloniki. It is reported that he and Sporting had a mutual agreement to part ways.

Lumor has had a difficult spell in Portugal, having failed to break into the first team. He only played eight times for the green and whites.

