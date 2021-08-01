Suicide is always painful, not just for the deceased but also for the family and friends left behind. Knowing that someone is about to take their life can be devastating, and that is why suicide prevention quotes are essential. Share encouraging words with your friends if you feel like they are about to give up on life.

Quotes about suicide prevention should not condemn, instead, encourage. Use warm language and make the next person feel that life is precious. Share stories of those that discarded suicidal thoughts and how well they are doing. Be the supportive friend, partner, brother or colleague. Do not ignore your suicidal friends as they may be needing you to quit with the suicidal thoughts.

Suicide prevention quotes

Most people who consider suicide don't want to die; they just don't know how to cope with or eliminate the pain they are going through. Here are 100 powerful suicide prevention quotes in 2021 to spread hope.

Suicide prevention quotes to make them feel like they matter

Suicide is scary for everyone. Individuals that resort to taking their lives often feel like there is nothing that life offers. Share world suicide prevention day quotes on your social media with your friends. You never know; you could save a life and encourage one to keep pushing with your words.

You have so much talent and love to share. Please know that we love and care about you.

The thing with this life is that no day is the same. So even on your worst days, please remember that we love you.

We will always love you as a family, no matter the path you take in life. Don't give up.

Every problem comes with a solution. So please feel free to open up to me about all your problems.

I will always be here for you. Consider talking to me before making any decision.

I love you and will commit myself to be your best friend. So don't have crazy thoughts, please.

Tomorrow gives us another opportunity to learn and grow more. So I will be here with you as we wait for tomorrow.

You are among the strongest people I know. So please don't give up.

You have to keep trying harder even when there’s the slightest chance because you will never win if you never believe you can. I’m saying this with love.

We can’t undo our past or lost time. But we can start from here and change the ending. So please give life another chance.

Never give up, no matter what happens or how long the battle becomes. Instead, be positive and keep faith in yourself.

Some battles are about how much effort you put in and how firm your resolve was. So one must not give up.

Before you think of giving up, think first of everyone who never stops believing in you. Fight for them, but most especially fight for you.

No matter how tough life becomes, just remember that you have a support system that will always be behind you.

Do not be afraid of defeat, of making mistakes, and of losing a battle. Just take it one day at a time. I will be here to guide you.

Never a day did God leaves his people. Stand up once again. No one wants you to give up.

No failure is final; keep on trying again and again. Have faith in yourself and give your best. You will surely succeed.

Life isn’t about the mistakes you’ve made. It is about how many times you’ve tried to make it right. I love you and care about you.

I’m here to hold your hand. No matter how hard it will be, just keep on going and never give up.

Morning always comes after night. This, too, shall pass.

You may encounter many defeats and obstacles, but you must remind yourself that you are not defeated. Just a little more, and you will make it.

Start your day with positivity. Today is not the same as yesterday. You are alive for a reason.

Believe in the person inside of you, even if it seems complicated to do so, breaks you down. I am here for you.

You must know a way to keep your head up. Fight and never give up. Talk to me at any time.

Life has its up and downs. Every lesson you get to learn from failures makes you stronger. In everything, remember that I’m here for you.

Things may appear tough right now, don’t focus on the failure. Remember, your day will come. So rise and shine.

I’m here to guide you as you start your morning with determination and positive thoughts; your day will eventually become better.

Courage has different forms. Even waking up from bed in the morning, putting effort, and believing again in yourself need a lot of courage. So never give up.

The hardest you try, the greatest the chance you win. Always give your best shot. Keep going. Keep moving. Do not give up.

When things don’t go well, know there is someone here you can lean on. You know I love you, and I will never give up on you.

I know I give you hard times and made lots of mistakes. Thank you for not giving up on me. Thanks for being so patient with me.

Regardless of any circumstance that may come, I will stand by with you. I will never give up on you. I will stick with you.

If God is with us, then there’s nothing to fear. Hold on tight. Keep the fight. Never Give up. We all love you.

No one is perfect. Remember that whenever you feel like the universe has let you down. I’m always a call away.

I know there have been many more obstacles in your path. But, don't worry; we will face this together. I will never give up on you.

Life is uncertain with its challenges. However, I believe together we can triumph anything. So don't give up as ever.

Short and warm suicide quotes

You can send brief texts to make suicidal people feel loved. Take your time and keep them company as you tell them why suicide may not be the solution they are looking for.

Trust in God. He never lets his people down.

Always remember that you matter.

We care about you and your struggles.

You are too important to leave earth when this young. Lots of love.

Sending you love and light. Don’t give up.

Talk to me whenever you feel like it. I love you.

We will survive. You will survive.

Trust in yourself but most especially trust in the Lord.

As long as God is with you, you can do all things.

Do not lose hope. Do not give up.

The universe has ups and downs. I’m here for your downs.

You will always be loved.

Please don’t consider taking your life. We care.

We love and cherish the moments we spend together. Please talk to us.

Family and friends will always have your back.

I will hold your hand through everything.

Do not think about death. We are here to remind you that your life matters.

Never stop believing in yourself.

I will be with you through your happy days and dark days.

Keep trying and never give up. You are a conqueror. We will win this.

Never feel alone even during your lowest moments. I’m always here.

You are a champ. There is nothing in this world that you cannot do.

Never give up, no matter what. We all have our worst days

We only need three words to motivate us, “never give up”.

Don't bother those who hinder you; just keep on moving.

I know you are hurting. I will be here whenever you need me.

Please don't hesitate to open up. I care about you.

I want you to have the best life. So don't think of the negative.

Don’t ever give up on your life because you can make all dreams come true.

Whatever trouble you are going through, we will all overcome.

Not all battles are all about winning. Remember this all the time

There is always someone who will worry and care about you. That someone is me.

Death is not the solution. Please talk to me.

Never give up. Be strong and beautiful the way you always have been.

Suicide prevention month quotes by famous people in history suicide

World leaders, celebrities, and authors have all spoken about suicide. They share teen suicide prevention quotes and other words of encouragement. The following are some famous quotes that can stop one from taking their life.

Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. – Phil Donahue

When you get into a tight place, everything goes against you, till it seems as though you could not hang on a minute longer; never give up then, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn. – Harriet Beecher Stowe

The bravest thing I ever did was continuing my life when I wanted to die. – Juliette Lewis

It's so hard to talk when you want to kill yourself. That's above and beyond everything else, and it's not a mental complaint – it's a physical thing like it's physically hard to open your mouth and make the words come out. – Ned Vizzini

To anyone out there who’s hurting — it’s not a sign of weakness to ask for help. It’s a sign of strength. – Barack Obama

We cannot tear out a single page of our life, but we can throw the whole book in the fire. – George Sand

Anyone desperate enough for suicide should be desperate enough to go to creative extremes to solve problems: elope at midnight, stow away on the boat to New Zealand, start over, and do what they always wanted to do but were afraid to try. – Richard Bach

Never never, never give up. – Winston Churchill

But in the end, one needs more courage to live than to kill himself. – Albert Camus

All things are difficult before they are easy. – Thomas Fuller

On average, since the urge to kill myself isn't so strong that I kill myself, the world is worth living in. – Tao Lin

Suicide. A sideways word, a word that people whisper and mutter and cough: a word that must be squeezed out behind cupped palms or murmured behind closed doors. It was only in dreams that I heard the word shouted, screamed. – Lauren Oliver

Hope is a necessity for everyday life and the primary weapon against the suicide impulse. – Karl A. Menninger

The great thing about suicide is that it's not one of those things you have to do now, or you lose your chance. I mean, you can always do it later. – Harvey Fierstein

When people kill themselves, they think they’re ending the pain, but all they’re doing is passing it on to those they leave behind. – Jeannette Walls

That's the thing about suicide. Try as you might remember how a person lived his life, you always end up thinking about how he ended it. – Anderson Cooper

Nothing in my life has ever made me want to commit suicide more than people’s reaction to my trying to commit suicide. – Emilie Autumn

Suicide doesn’t solve your problems. It only makes them infinitely, un-countably worse. – Sinead O’Connor

To write poetry and commit suicide, apparently so contradictory, had been the same, attempts at escape. – John Fowles

Killing myself was a matter of such indifference to me that I felt like waiting for a moment when it would make some difference. – Fyodor Dostoyevsky

No one ever committed suicide while reading a good book, but many have tried while trying to write one. – Robert Byrne

In most cases, suicide is an isolated event, yet it often has far-reaching repercussions for many others. It is rather like throwing a stone into a pond; the ripples spread and spread. – Alison Wertheimer

There are far, far better things ahead than anything we leave behind. – C. S. Lewis

It is always consoling to think of suicide: in that way, one gets through many a bad night. – Friedrich Nietzsche

To run away from trouble is a form of cowardice and, while it is true that the suicide braves death, he does it not for some noble object but to escape some ill. – Aristotle

The longer we dwell on our misfortunes, the greater is their power to harm us. – Voltaire

If someone listens, stretches out a hand, whispers a word of encouragement, or attempts to understand a lonely person, extraordinary things begin to happen. – Loretta Girzartis

Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle. – Christian D. Larson

Death is easy. To live is the most painful thing I could imagine, and I'm weak and no longer willing to fight. – Hannah Wright

Perhaps the saddest irony of depression is that suicide happens when the patient gets a little better and can again function sufficiently. – Di*k Cavett

Suicide prevention quotes have helped many people choose life. Unfortunately, death is permanent, so people fight hard not to watch their people die. If suicidal, you can always find help online. Some many institutions and platforms help with suicide prevention worldwide. Never feel alone because you matter.

