Hearts thrash Medeama SC to book a date with Ashantigold in FA Cup final

Hearts of Oak defeated Medeama SC 3-0 in the MTN FA Cup semi-final

They will now face Ashantigold in the final of the FA Cup

Ashantigold reached the final after defeating Berekum Chelsea

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak, have the chance to win the double this season after reaching the final of the MTN FA Cup with an emphatic win over Medeama SC on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

The Phobians thrashed the Mauve and Yellows 3-0 at the Cape Coast stadium to set up a clash in the final with Ashantigold.

The Miners earlier defeated Berekum Chelsea 4-1 after extra time in the other semifinal.

The newly crowned champions, Hearts of Oak, wasted no time in establishing their desire for the double after midfielder Benjamin Afutu headed in the opener from an Isaac Mensah cross just 12 minutes into the game

Mensah went from provider to a scorer, netting the Rainbow club's second on the hour mark following a dominant display from Hearts.

The game was then put beyond the reach of the Tarkwa-based club after Daniel Afriyie Barnieh won a penalty, which he executed perfectly for Hearts of Oak's third.

Having already won the Ghana Premier League, the Phobians have the opportunity to win two trophies this season, when they face Ashantigold in the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, Ashantigold also ran riot over Berekum Chelsea after a magnificent extra time display.

The game which ended 1-1 in regulation time, saw the Miners take full control in the extra 30 minutes to score three times and seal victory with a 4-1 result.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Accra Hearts of Oak have officially been crowned champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season despite defeat on the final day to WAFA.

The Phobians were confirmed winners of the league last week after their draw against Liberty Professionals but were handed the trophy in a coronation ceremony at WAFA on Saturday.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by the Ghana Premier League on Twitter, the 21 times champions were handed the trophy and their medals.

