Samuel Takyi is confident of winning gold for Ghana at the Olympic Games

The 20-year-old ended Ghana's 29-year wait for a medal at the Olympics after reaching the semi-finals of the featherweight division

He faces Duke Ragan of the United States on Tuesday for a place in the finals

Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi, says he is going all out for the gold medal after reaching the medal zone of the Olympic Games in Tokyo following his quarter final victory on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

The 20-year-old boxer stunned Columbian veteran fighter, David Ceiber Avila to set up a date with America's Duke Ragan in the semi-final.

In a video posted on Twitter by the Ghana Olympic Committee, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Takyi says he is ready to win Ghana's first ever gold at the global event.

Tokyo 2020: Medal-bound Samuel Takyi promises to deliver gold for Ghana at the Olympics.

"I feel good. I am happy, but not too much because the competition has not ended. I have already promised Ghanaians I am going to bring the gold medal and thankfully, I have entered the medal zone," he said.

"I am focused on the semifinal match. Ghanaians should keep praying for me and supporting me. I will bring the Gold to Ghana."

Having reached the last four, Samuel Takyi is guaranteed at least a Bronze medal but will now have to go past Duke Ragan to have a shot at the gold medal.

The West African country has not won gold in the Olympics' history, but have a silver and three Bronze medals.

Takyi becomes the fourth Ghanaian boxer to win a medal at the Olympic Games, following the footsteps of Prince Amartey, Eddie Blay and Clement Quartey. Clement Quartey won Ghana's only silver medal at the 1960 Games in Rome.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Samuel Takyi will face American fighter, Duke Ragan in the semi-final after defeating Columbian David Ceiber Avila in the last eight.

The victory, which guarantees him at least a Bronze medal, means the American stands between him and a gold or silver medal.

The battle was confirmed after Duke Ragan defeated Irish boxer, Kurt Walker in the other quarter final bout in Tokyo.

Source: Yen