Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi, is a big fan of Shatta Wale

The English-born Ghanaian has been jamming to the Dancehall star's music during pre-season

Hudson-Odoi and his Chelsea teammates are preparing ahead of the new season

English-born Ghanaian footballer, Callum Hudson-Odoi, has showed his love for Shatta Wale's music after he was seen singing to the musician's Dancehall King song.

The UEFA Champions League winner is currently in camp preparing for the upcoming European football season.

In a video posted on Instagram by fillaboyz, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hudson-Odoi couldn't miss a word as he sings along Dancehall King.

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi jams to Shatta Wale's Dancehall King song. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Calteck10 @ShattaSZN

Source: Twitter

The 20-year-old was in Ghana days after winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, where he spent a couple of weeks on vacation.

He returned to London to continue his days off before the start of pre-season late last month.

Hudson-Odoi, who has been linked with several clubs in Europe, is poised to fight for a position at Chelsea as the season begins in a fortnight time.

The winger has been involved in all three pre-season friendlies so far, playing in the 6-0 win against Peterborough and in the 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge against Bournemouth.

On Sunday, August 1, 2021, he featured in Chelsea's 2-1 victory over London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates.

Chelsea will play Tottenham on Wednesday before their European Super Cup match against Villareal on August 11, 2021.

The Blues begin their English Premier League season with a home game against Crystal Palace on August 14, 2021.

Source: Yen.com.gh