Singer Sefa watched her first ever live match as Arsenal lost to Chelsea in pre-season

The E-choke hitmaker looked stunning in her lovely Arsenal jersey to watch the match

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by their London rivals, Chelsea

Ghanaian songstress Sefa watched her first ever live game after attending Arsenal's pre-season season friendly game against Chelsea on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

The E-Choke hitmaker visited the Emirates to watch her new team Arsenal get beaten by Chelsea.

In photos posted by the singer on Instagram, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sefa is seen in the Arsenal jersey given to her by Thomas Partey.

Ghanaian singer Sefa glitters in Arsenal jersey as she watches pre-season friendly against Chelsea. SOURCE: Twitter/ @DBLACKGH @S3fa_GH

Source: Twitter

"See who went to her first ever football match. Featuring the amazing Kelechi. Good to see my Ghanaian brothers Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi play live," she wrote.

Sefa has been in England since performing at last week's Ghana Party in the Park event in London, and it is believed she is promoting her songs in England.

Ghanaian singer Sefa glitters in Arsenal jersey as she watches pre-season friendly against Chelsea. SOURCE: Instagram: @s3fa_gh

Source: Instagram

In a very intense game, the Blues took the lead through German forward Kai Havertz, who fired home a pass from compatriot Timo Werner.

Arsenal equalized through Swiss midfielder, Granit Xhaka in the second half but it lasted for only three minutes at Chelsea took the lead again.

Tammy Abraham pounced onto a lose ball from Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin to give Chelsea victory at the Emirates.

The English Premier League begins in a fortnight time with Arsenal playing Brentford as Chelsea hosts Crystal Palace.

