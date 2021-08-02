The boxer took to the streets to perform an exhibition bout

The 40-year old can be seen fighting with a young man who has been identified as his son

Abu Kamoko was able to stand toe-to-toe with his much experienced father

Braimah Kamoko, popular known as Bukom Banku, has taken to the streets to perform an exhibition bout for the people of Bukom.

In a video posted by Kegyiwa Nankasa on Youtube and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 40-year old can be seen fighting with a young man who has been identified as his son.

In what looked like a training bout, Bukom Banku looked comfortable taking a lot of hits from his son, Abu Kamoko, while he was trading body shots.

Bukom Banku and son spar on the streets in an exhibition bout. Source: Kegyiwa Nankasa

Source: Facebook

In one instance, the enigmatic boxer ducked from a powerful hook from Abu which sent the watching crowd to hail his skill.

Both boxers were bare chested and clad in boxing gloves and shorts as they spared to the admiration of a crowd which had gathered around them.

Bukom Banku has not fought since 7th September, 2019 after knocking out Bulgarian, Ferenc Albert in the UK.

He got his license revoked by the Ghana Boxing Association for a breach of contract for failing to honour a rematch with Samir Bastir.

Bukom Banku's only defeat in his professional career came at the hands of Bastir who knocked him out in the seventh round at the Bukom Boxing Arena in October 2017.

The former West African Boxing Union Super Middle, African Boxing Union Light Heavy, World Boxing Organisation Africa Light Heavy, World Boxing Organisation Africa Light Heavy and World Boxing Organisation Africa Cruiser champion will hope his son can continue his legacy from where he left off.

Watch the video below:

Earlier, YEN.com.gh profiled the young boxer, Samuel Takyi, who has won his quarter-final bout over Colombian, Ceiber David Segura Avila in the men's Featherweight division.

By his win, Takyi is guaranteed a bronze medal and has thus secured Ghana's first Olympic medal in 29 years.

The Under-23 men's football team, Black Meteors, won bronze at Barcelona 1992. Even better is the fact that Takyi has the chance to battle for gold or silver if he wins his semi-final bout against American, Ragan Duke.

