Hasaacas Ladies have made it to the finals of the CAF Women's Champions League qualifier

The Ghanaian Champions beat Burkinabe side, Union Sportive des Forces Armees 2-0

They are one win away from qualifying for the Champions League tournament proper

Ghana's Women Premier League champions, Hasaacas Ladies, have made it to the finals of the CAF Women's Champions League qualifier after beating Burkinabe side, Union Sportive des Forces Armees.

The Ghanaian side won their semi-final game against their Burkinabe counterparts by two goals to nil on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan.

Striker Veronica Appiah headed the Ghanaian Champions into the lead just before half-time and Doris Boaduwaa sealed the victory with a strike in the 60th minute.

The Ladies have recovered well since their opening day defeat to Nigeria's Rivers Angels. They beat AS Police from Niger 3-0 to book their place to the semi-final of the competition.

The win means the Ghanaian Champions have secured their ticket to the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League tournament according to the club.

Hasaacas Ladies will now await the outcome of the other semi-final clash between Rivers Angels of Nigeria and Académie Amis du Monde FC of Togo.

