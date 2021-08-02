Kwame Poku has joined English Football League side, Peterborough United

The 19-year old is said to have agreed to a four-year deal

He played 75 games for Colchester United, scoring six goals

Ghana international, Kwame Poku, has joined English Football League side, Peterborough United from Colchester United.

The 19-year old is said to have agreed to a four-year deal that will see him plying his trade with Peterborough until 2025.

According to the Gazette Standard, Peterborough chairman, Darragh MacAnthony, announced on Instagram that Poku had joined them for a 'substantial six-figure fee'.

Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku joins Championship side Peterborough United

Source: Twitter

Poku who had only a year remaining on his contract at Colchester is reported to have played a total of 75 games for Colchester, scoring six goals.

Peterborough manager, Darren Ferguson told the club website he was happy with Poku's acquisition, as he could play in different positions in attack, BBC reports.

"He can play as a 10, he can play wide right or even wide left at a push, he is a talented boy and I believe he has real potential."

Poku will hope to help Peterborough stay in the Championship after gaining promotion last season. Peterborough's season starts with a trip away to Luton Town on Saturday, July 7, 2021.

The player has a lone Ghana cap which came earlier this year when he came on as a second half substitute in the Black Stars 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe.

