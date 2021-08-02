Tokyo 2020: Ghanaians react to Samuel Takyi winning the nation's first medal

Samuel Takyi has secured Ghana's first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Unfortunately, he lost his semi-final bout to USA's Duke Ragan

However, he gets a bronze medal by making it to the semi-finals

Boxer Samuel Takyi, has secured Ghana's first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics although he lost his Men's Featherweight Boxing bout to Duke Ragan of the United States.

By making it to the semi-finals of the boxing event, Takyi automatically gets a bronze medal irrespective of his final bout in Tokyo according to Olympic rules.

The 20-year old's exploits have seen Ghanaians come out and congratulate him as well as wish him well in his future endeavours.

Tokyo 2020: Ghanaians react to Samuel Takyi winning the nations first medal. Source: Twitter/olympics

Source: Twitter

After the bout, some tweeps sent out messages to Takyi who can only be proud of himself.

@_owurakuampofo tweeted:

For 29 years, Ghana coveted a medal at the #Olympics. Samuel Takyi writes his name in history as he wins bronze in the #Tokyo2020 men’s featherweight Boxing

@Dani77k was left proud as a Ghanaian:

Super effort from Samuel Takyi. You have made us all very proud. Ghana is grateful

@Manasseh_Azure congratulated the 20-year old:

Congratulations, Takyi. Better luck next time.

@eastsportsman encouraged the youngster and expects marvellous things in the future from him:

Takyi can hold his head up high. Duke too experienced for him at this stage.Bronze in a first Olympics is amazing. Now he has to decide whether to turn pro or spend a few more years in the amateur ranks. Either way a marvelous career awaits him.

@Olympics was not left out as they saluted the Ghanaian for his effort:

History made for #GHA! Samuel Takyi gives Ghana their first Olympic medal since 1992, a bronze in the men's featherweight #Boxing

More reactions:

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Samuel Takyi, the 20-year-old boxer representing Ghana at the 2020 Olympics still ongoing in Japan, Tokyo, has won Ghana's first medal at the event.

In what would go down as a priceless moment, the talented boxing prodigy won his Olympic quarter-final to clinch a medal for the country.

Takyi triumphed over Colombia's 32-year-old David Ceiber Avila, which got the judges to score the Ghanaian winner of two out of three rounds handing the 20-year-old victory over his opponent.

YEN.com.gh brings you some facts about Samuel Takyi's victory in Tokyo.

