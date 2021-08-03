Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi suffered defeat in his semi-final bout against Duke Ragan

This means Takyi's journey at the Olympic Games ends with Bronze

The 20-year-old wins Ghana's first medal at the Olympic Games in 29 years

Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi became the first boxer to win an Olympic medal for the country since 1972 despite losing his semi-final bout to America's Duke Ragan.

The 20-year-old disappointingly suffered a 4-1 defeat to Ragan after three rounds but it was enough to end Ghana's medal drought in 29 years.

Takyi's medal was confirmed by the Olympic Games in a tweet, meaning the boxer will be on the podium for the award ceremony.

"History made for Ghana. Samuel Takyi gives Ghana their first Olympic medal since 1992, a bronze in the men's featherweight," wrote the Olympics.

Samuel Takyi started the fight against Ragan in a slow pace, just like in the quarter finals against David Ceiber Avila, losing the first round to the American fighter.

He however recovered in the second round, show immense skills and character to win it.

But Duke Ragan bounced back strongly in the final round to finish the Ghanaian, who was hopeful of progress to the final.

Although he lost the fight, it was enough for him to leave the Olympic Games with his head hight.

He becomes the fourth Ghanaian boxer to win a medal at the Olympic Games, following the footsteps of Clement Quartey in 1960, Eddie Blay in 1964 and Prince Amartey in 1972.

Clement Quartey won silver in Rome 1960 with Eddie Blay and Prince Amartey winning Bronze medals in subsequent competitions.

Ghana's lost medal at the Olympic Games was in football, when the Black meteors won Bronze in Barcelona 1992.

