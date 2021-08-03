Andre Ayew has traveled to Barcelona with his Al Sadd teammates for pre-season

The 31-year-old joined the Qatari giants in the summer transfer window

Ayew has said he wants to win trophies with his new club

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has joined his new teammates at Al Sadd as they traveled to Barcelona to start pre-season ahead of the upcoming Qatari league season.

The 31-year-old moved to the Gulf after signing a two-year deal with an option of extending for a further year, following his departure from Swansea City.

In a list posted by Al Sadd on their official website, the Ghana international makes the trip to the European country for the commencement of preparation.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew joins Al Sadd squad for pre-season in Barcelona. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AyewAndre

Source: Twitter

"The Al-Sadd first team squad arrived in Barcelona at 2:00 PM local time on Monday, ahead of the overseas training camp in preparation for the new 2021-22 season. The camp is scheduled to continue until the 14th of this month," wrote on Al Sadd's website.

"In addition to the technical and administrative staff, the delegation consists of the following 24 players: Jehad Mohammed, Yousuf Al Baloushi, Karim Dhib, Sani Cazorla, Andre Ayew, Rodrigo Tabata, Guilherme Torres, Baghdad Bounedjah, Jung Woo-young, Ali Asad, Ahmed Sayyar, Hashim Ali, Mustafa Tarek Meshal, Faisal Azadi, Abdullah Ismail, Abdullah Al Yazidi, Abdulrahman Al Dosari, Moaz Elwadia, Talal Atiq, Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Abdulrahman Rashid, Mahdi Salem, Mohammed Al Quraishi, Mohammed Manai."

Ayew and his teammates will be in Barcelona till August 14, 2021.

The Ghanaian attacker is hoping to win titles with the Qatari giants after sealing the move last month.

Ayew joins a rank of highly talented internationals including former Spain international Santi Carzola and Algeria's AFCON winner Baghdad Bounedjah.

The 2021/22 Qatar Stars League kicks off in September 2021.

Source: Yen