The CEO of the Ghana Athletics Association said only half of their financial request was granted

Ghana's athletes are struggling to make the medal zone

Only one medal has been won by the country, and it was in boxing

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Athletics Association, Bawa Fuseini, has revealed that his outfit requested $30,000 for preparations but received only half of the amount.

According to Mr Fuseini, that has affected the performance of the Ghanaian contingent, as the country struggles to win medals.

In an interview with Accra based radio station, Citi FM, the GAA CEO disclosed the monies received from the sports ministry and the Ghana Olympic Committee was not enough to get the athletes top notch competitions ahead of the Olympic Games.

We requested $30k to prepare for Olympics; they gave us only $15k - GAA CEO Bawa Fuseini, SOURCE: Twitter/ @YAbbanx

Source: Twitter

“We needed to have sent them to Europe to compete with all those going to compete [at the Olympics but there was] lack of funding," he said on Citi FM's Breakfast Show.

"We had funding from the Ministry of Youth and Sports; they gave us $10,000, and we got $5,000 from the GOC, making $15,000. We needed at least $30,000 to be able to get them to two or three high-profile competitions before they proceeded to the Games,” he added.

National 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati could only place fourth in his first heat, which was not enough to earn him a place in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Joseph Paul Amoah managed to reach semi-final of the 200m after blistering to a third place finish in heat 7 on Tuesday.

Triple jumper Nadia Eke failed at three attempts in her event in Tokyo.

However, Ghana secured a Bronze in Boxing, the first medal for the country in 29 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian sprint star, Joseph Paul Amoah, progressed to the semi-final of the 200m race at the Olympic Games on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after finishing third in the heat.

The 24-year-old crossed the line in 20.35 seconds to place third behind American and favourite, Noah Lyles and Sibususo Masenjwa of Eswatini.

In photos posted on Twitter by 3sports, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian remains in contention for a medal as he prepares for the semi-finals later on Tuesday.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh