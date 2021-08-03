Top Ghana Premier League players called up to 'Black Stars B' camp

In all, 43 players were invited to be part of the Black Stars B team

The players will camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram

GPL champions, Hearts of Oak, have eight players called up

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a call-up for forty-three players into camp for Black Stars B training.

The squad is filled up with players from newly crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak who have up to eight call-ups from the list on the GFA's website.

Players from Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC, Ebusua Dwarfs, Great Olympics and WAFA also made the cut.

Top Ghana Premier League players called up to 'Black Stars B'. Source: Twitter/ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Some players from the second tier division have also been called up, with strikers, Abdul Rauf Salifu of Accra Lions fame, and Prince Owusu of Bibiani Gold Stars featuring.

In a statement, the GFA says the players have been invited to commence camping ahead of their upcoming assignments.

According to the GFA, camping will start on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The Black Stars B team will be coached by Accra Great Olympics trainer, Daniel Annor Walker.

Full list of call-ups:

Goal Keepers: Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko), Danlard Ibrahim (King Faisal), Stephen Kweku (Olympics), Richard Baidoo (Karela FC)

Right Back: Fatawu Mohammed (Hearts of Oak), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Simon Martey (Ebusua Dwarfs)

Left Back: Ibrahim Imoro (Asante Kotoko), Dennis Korsah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Yakubu Shaibu (Kotoku Royals)

Center Back: Rashid Mohammed(Eleven Wonders), Robert Addo (Hearts of Oak), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Ismail Abdul Ganiu (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Abdlah(Dreams FC), Terry Yegbe (Vision FC)

Defensive Midfield: Benjamin Afutu Kotey (Hearts of Oak), Razak Kasim (Great Olympics), George Asamoah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Maxwell Arthur (Dreams FC)

Central Midfield: Salifu Moro (Bechem United), David Abagna Sandan (AshantiGold)

Offensive Midfield: Gladson Awako (Olympics), Salifu Ibrahim (Hearts of Oak), Augustine Boakye (WAFA) Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Frederick Ansah Botchway (Hearts of Oak)

Wingers: Jonah Attuquaye (Legon Cities), Enock Asubonteng (WAFA), Emmanuel Gyamfi (Asante Kotoko), Samuel Ashie Quaye (Olympics), Daniel Barnie Afriyie (Hearts of Oak), Victor Oduro (Dreams FC), Augustine Boakye (Kotoku Royals).

Attackers: Kwame Peprah (King Faisal), Diawise Taylor (Karela United), Stephen Amankona (Berekum Chelsea), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Prince Opoku Agyemang (Medeama SC), Abdul Rauf Salifu (Accra Lions), Alhassan Siisu (Steadfast FC), Prince Owusu (Bibiani Gold Stars).

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, head coach of the Black Queens, Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe, has invited thirty-eight players to camp ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Queens will face the Super Falcons of Nigeria in a two legged game with the first in October 2021 and the second in February 2022.

In a list published by the Ghana Football Association and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the called up players will start preparations on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

