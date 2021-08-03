Baba Rahman is warming up for a possible breakthrough season at Chelsea

The Ghana left back after several years of struggles in London is poised to make amends under German coach, Thomas Tuchel

Baba Rahman has been in fine form in pre-season

It's been six years since Baba Abdul Rahman joined English giants Chelsea from German side Augsburg, but the 27-year-old is yet to repay the club the huge money spent to bring him to London.

Baba Rahman has struggled with a series of injuries, the lack of form and above all, the mental fortitude required to survive the harsh demands of the English Premier League.

Different managers have been hired and fired at Chelsea, and yet, Baba has most often been deemed surplus to requirement.

The Boss: Rejuvenated Baba Rahman ready to explode at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel. SOURCE: Twitter/ @babarahmangh

Source: Twitter

The Ghana international arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2015 as a huge potential, with a lot expected of the player who was making waves in the German Bundesliga.

Since joining the Blues, Baba has been sent on loan four times in five seasons, twice he played at Bundesliga side Schalke O4. He would later play for Stade Reims, Real Mallorca and just last season, he played in Greece with PAOK Thessaloniki.

After the many false starts, and all the loans spells, Baba seems ready to give it one last and best shot at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

Rahman has been flawless and faultless in pre-season, and has already created two goals, more than any defender at Chelsea in the three friendlies games played.

He wasted no time in unleashing the desire to impress Thomas Tuchel, after taking few minutes to register an assist in his first game since returning from loan against Peterborough.

The player produced a superb performance against AFC Bournemouth in Chelsea's second pre-season friendly, creating the assist for Armando Broja's leveler for Chelsea.

His delicious crosses is something Thomas Tuchel requires of his full backs, especially in adding variety to his style of play.

But, Rahman will have to fight competition from first choice left back Ben Chiwell, second choice Marcos Alonso and EURO 2020 winner, Emerson Palmieri.

A role as a starter won't come easy for Rahman, however, if the Ghanaian takes his chances, he could end up having his best season at Chelsea. At the moment, he looks the best left back heading into the 2021/22 season.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel, is monitoring Ghanaian left back Baba Rahman for the first team according to reporter Nizaar Kinsella.

The fast-paced defender who has joined fellow Chelsea stars at the club’s Cobham training ground in London is set to start pre-season with the European champions.

27-year-old Rahman was loaned to POAK Thessaloniki in January and helped the Greek side to win the Greek Cup with impressive performances.

Source: Yen