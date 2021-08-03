The heartwarming video shows Osebo handing over the money to the shoemaker

Despite his condition, he made a decision not to beg for alms on the streets

The video has attracted a lot of comments with many showering blessings on him

Self-acclaimed good-hearted man, Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo has shared a video of himself presenting money he raised to a disabled shoemaker to purchase a new sewing machine

The video posted on his Instagram account shows him stepping out of a car, and then to the working space of the man, identified as Kwasi Amankwaa, who is said to be a husband and father.

Osebo raises funds for disabled shoemaker to purchase sewing machine; video pops up. Photo source: @osebo_thezaraman

Brown is heard saying he raised close to 4, 000 cedis, and topped it up to make it a round figure. He also showed a list of the various people who donated to the cause.

"James 1:27 , this is the work of God.Do the right thing at the right time, love ❤️ is the greatest," reads the caption of the video.

The money to expected to buy a shoe sewing machine prized at 2, 500 cedis. The rest will go to his and his family's upkeep.

Watch the video below.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments on the heartwarming video.

paulinaatadana: "God bless you bebreeee,u always motivate me to more in my little corner,when it's grow to b come odum tree,u let u know#thanks 4 your virtual inspiration"

aburokyire_hemma: My dear brother God bless you to the fullest for ur kind gesture , May God give you long life"

dayleausman2: "How beautiful he cried from the emotion of seeing that if it can be helped love that your achievements multiply for you"

tamaraclad: "You have really done a grate job that’s what god likes always I wish I have money to help another’s may Allah bless you and your family"

