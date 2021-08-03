Ghana President Akufo-Addo congratulates Bronze medalist Samuel Takyi

President Akufo Addo has sent a congratulatory message to Boxer Samuel Takyi for winning bronze

Samuel Takyi ended Ghana's 29-year wait for a medal at the Olympics

Ghana has won only one medal at the ongoing Olympic Games

Ghana's president, Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo Addo, has sent a congratulatory message to featherweight boxer, Samuel Takyi, for ending the country's medal drought by winning Bronze at the Olympic Games.

The 20-year-old ended Ghana's 29-year wait for a silverware at the Olympic Games after finishing the competition with a bronze medal.

In a post on social media by the President, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the first man of the country stated how proud he is of the fighter.

"Big congratulations to Samuel Takyi from all of us at home, for hoisting high the flag of Ghana at the Tokyo Olympics, and for winning a bronze medal, Ghana’s first Olympic medal in 29 years. Well done," wrote the President on Facebook.

Samuel Takyi's journey at the Olympic Games was ended by American, Duke Ragan, but reaching the semi-final meant he was guaranteed a medal.

The young pugilist started his quest for a medal with a unanimous victory over Caicedo Pachito of Ecuador before a split decision success over David Ceiber Avila.

However, he was beaten by Duke Ragan, who prevented him from getting a silver or gold medal.

Samuel Takyi becomes the fourth boxer from Ghana to win a medal at the Olympic Games, following the footsteps of Prince Amartey, Clement Quartey and Eddie Blay.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi, became the first boxer to win an Olympic medal for the country since 1972 despite losing his semi-final bout to America's Duke Ragan.

The 20-year-old disappointingly suffered a 4-1 defeat to Ragan after three rounds, but it was enough to end Ghana's medal drought in 29 years.

Takyi's medal was confirmed by the Olympic Games in a tweet, meaning the boxer will be on the podium for the award ceremony.

