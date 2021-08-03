Medeama SC have parted ways with their goalkeeper, Frank Boateng

This comes on the back of a poor performance against Hearts of Oak in the FA Cup

Boateng has conceded 15 goals in just 18 games for Medeama

Medeama SC have announced the termination of the contract of goalkeeper, Frank Boateng, after just 10 months at the club.

Boateng brought a lot of attention to himself after conceding three very questionable goals against Premier League Champions, Accra Hearts of Oak, in their FA Cup semi-final clash.

Boateng only joined the Westerners in October 2020 when he left Obuasi side, AshantiGold SC on a free loan.

In a statement on their twitter page sighted by YEN.com.gh, the club announced the termination of Boateng's contract.

"We have mutually parted ways with goalkeeper Frank Boateng. The club would like to thank Frank for his services and wish him well."

The 36-year old only made 18 appearances for the Mauve and Yellows but conceded an incredible 15 goals.

Watch the goals Boateng conceded in the FA Cup

