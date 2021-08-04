Tokyo 2020: 200m runner Joseph Amoah overwhelmed by support from Ghanaians

Ghanaian sprinter Joseph Amoah is shocked by support received after semifinal race in Tokyo

The 24-year-old has shared his appreciation for the support received

Joseph Amoah will join his 4X100 teammates for the heats event on Thursday

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian sprinter, Joseph Paul Amoah, is astonished by the level of support he received despite narrowly missing out of the 200m final after placing fourth in the semis.

The 24-year-old clocked 20.27 seconds in the semi-finals, failing to reach the final in his debut Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020.

In a post on Twitter by the runner, sighted by YEN.com.gh. Paul Amoah expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their encouraging words.

200m runner Joseph Amoah overwhelmed by support from Ghanaians. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AthleticsGhana

Source: Twitter

"Woow what a support base!!! Thank you guys, I truly appreciate it," he wrote.

Although, it was his first Olympics, Amoah showed great potential, finishing third in the heat in a time of 20.35s.

With that time, he holds the national record for the 200m, beating Leo Myles Mills 20.61 feat.

Ghanaian reacted to his 20.27s semi-final performance with many sending words of encouragement to the sprinter.

"Thank you very much. Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah. We are proud of you! This is just the beginning," posted Mo Jaabs on Twitter.

"Joseph Paul Amoah run 20.27 in the semi finals of the Olympics. That is an improvement on the 20.35 he made in the quarters which broke Ghana's long standing record of 20.61 by Myles-Mills, according to reports. We await a decision on whether he made the finals," Kwaku Krobea Asante wrote.

Sensational Fragrance posted: "Absolutely sensational performance from our very own JOE PAUL. I’ve first hand watched his dedication and discipline and this is a legend in the making proudly from MMGCS and Tech."

Ohemaa Yaa Black added: "CONGRATULATIONS to Joseph Paul Amoah and Samuel Takyi for making Ghanaians happy."

Joseph Amoah has another shot at a medal, when he joins his colleagues for the 4x100m relay on Thursday.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian sprint star, Joseph Paul Amoah, progressed to the semi-final of the 200m race at the Olympic Games on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after finishing third in the heat.

The 24-year-old crossed the line in 20.35 seconds to place third behind American and favourite Noah Lyles and Sibususo Masenjwa of Eswatini.

In photos posted on Twitter by 3sports, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian remains in contention for a medal as he prepares for the semi-finals later on Tuesday.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen