Like father like son: Stephen Appiah trains with his son at home

The former Ghana captain loves spending quality time with his son

Stephen Appiah is taking his time to teach his son some skills

His son, Rodney Appiah, plays for Ghana Premier League side, Great Olympics

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, is definitely molding his son, Rodney Appiah, into a star, after taking time to teach him some basic skills as a footballer.

Appiah's son, Rodney, has decided to follow the footsteps of his father by becoming a footballer, having signed for Ghana Premier League side, Great Olympics.

In a video posted by David Stevenson on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former Juventus star and his son are seen juggling the ball.

Stephen Appiah in an emotional interview on Tv3 some few months ago, confirmed his son has decided to pursue his dream of becoming a footballer after quitting school.

“If you want to quit school and play football, there will be nothing left for you. But at times I have to close my eyes and push him. So we took a decision that he will quit school and concentrate on football. And so far so good," Appiah told Tv3.

“Yes, [it makes me proud]…” [wipes tears]. Taking that decision was not easy. When you become a father, you know how it means. When he said he wanted to be better than me, I was happy, because there is no way I want to be better than my children, never!.”

Rodney Appiah joined Accra Great Olympics in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

Appiah and his son have formed a formidable bond, with the ex-player, spending most time with Rodney in the gym and exercising together.

Rodney Appiah is yet to hit his father's mark in football, but with the guidance of the legendary ex-Ghana captain, it is expected the youngster could be a star one day.

Stephen Appiah is the first Black Stars captain to lead Ghana to the World Cup.

