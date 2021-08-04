Richard Kingson has been appointed as the goalkeeper's trainer of the senior mens national team

The Ghana Football Association has announced the appointment of former Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Kingson as the goalkeeper's trainer of the seniors mens national team.

According to a statement by the Association on their website sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 43-year old replaces Najawu Issah who has been re-assigned to the Black Stars B.

This will be Kingson's second stint with the national team as he previously worked under Kwasi Appiah as goalkeepers trainer of the team in May 2017 but was relieved of his duty two years later.

Richard 'Olele' Kingson returns to Black Stars coaching staff as goalkeepers coach.

Source: Twitter

Kingson who retired from competitive football in 2017 was capped about 90 times for the senior national team spanning two decades.

He represented Ghana in five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments as well as playing in two FIFA World Cup tournaments in 2006 and 2010 respectively.

Kingson played for Accra Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League and also had a stint with English sides Birmingham City and Blackpool in the Premier League.

The statement also added that he is expected to bring his rich vein of experience to bear in upcoming international competitions.

The Black Stars are scheduled to play Ethiopia and South Africa in September 2021 as the search for a ticket to the 2022 Word Cup begins.

