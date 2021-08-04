Ghana were represented by 14 athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

During the Games, many athletes of Ghanaian decent were spotted competing for other nations

With the sun setting on the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Ghanaians have in the last 19 days had the chance to cheer the 14 athletes who represented the country.

20-year old Samuel Takyi moved from an unknown to become a household name after securing Ghana's only medal at the Olympics.

Swimmer Abeiku Jackson set a new national record when he won his heat in the Men's 100-metre Butterfly event. Although he did not progress past the heat, his feat brought joy and smiles to Ghanaians.

Then, there are the sprinters who also set a new national record in the semi-final of the Men's 4x100-metres relay. In an interesting twist they came up against athletes who could have been competing for Ghana.

In light of this, YEN.com.gh brings you a list of athletes who could have donned the Ghanaian colours at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Bismark Boateng

Bismark Boateng was part of the Canadian 4x100 relay team and also run in the 100-metres sprint. Boateng moved to Canada when he was 14 for better opportunities and lives in Toronto, Ontario. He is 29-years of age.

Lucas Ansah-Peprah

Lucas Ansah-Peprah run for Germany in Tokyo. He was part of their 4x100-metres relay. The 21-year old helped Germany win the men's 4x100-metres relay in the European Team Championships 2021.

Owen Ansah

The 20-year old only made it to the Olympics because it was delayed for a year. He managed to convince the German trainer after he run a personal best time of 10.32 seconds at athletics gala in Regensburg just weeks before the games in Tokyo. He was part of Germany's 4x100-metres relay team.

Kojo Musah

Kojo Musah was born to a Ghanaian father and Danish mother. He, however, represented his mother's country Denmark at the Tokyo Olympics. The 25-year old was part of Denmark's 4x100-metres relay and also run in the 100-metres sprint.

Mads Mensah Larsen

Larsen is also another member of the Danish group and just like Musah, has a Ghanaian father and a Danish mother. The 29-year old was part of Denmark's hand ball team. Larsen won silver with the Danish team in Tokyo.

Stephanie Mawuli

Stephanie was born to Ghanaian parents who migrated to Japan and only got their citizenship certified in 2009. The 22-year old represented for Japan in the 3x3 basketball event where they got to the quarterfinal stage.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock

Mensah-Stock represented the United States of America in the Women's Freestyle event. The 28-year old fought her way to win gold. She became the first black woman to win gold at an Olympics in the process. She was born to a Ghanian father and an American mother.

