Talented musician Black Sherrif will be performing at the MTN FA Cup

The final of the FA Cup will be held in Accra

League champions Hearts of Oak will engage Ashantigold

Fast rising Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, will be performing live in Accra at the final of the MTN FA Cup match between Hearts of Oak and Ashantogold.

The Konongo-born rapper and trap music sensation is expected to produce high quality entertainment to fans, who will troop to the Accra Sports stadium to watch the final.

The MTN FA Cup team confirmed the artiste will be performing on Saturday, on their official Twitter page, as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

"First sermon, second sermon. What else? It's his season and we won't also miss out. Black Sherrif is performing live," they posted on Twitter.

Black Sherif is currently the Ghanaian music artiste with the biggest hits in the country, with his first and second sermon's hitting millions of views on YouTube.

Ironically, a line in his Second Sermon hit mentions the name of the owner of Ashantigold, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong.

He has topped several charts in the country and continues to make waves in the music space.

The University of Professional Studies student has grown a huge fanbase and a lot of them will be at the Accra sports stadium on Saturday.

Hearts of Oak will be aiming for the double when they play Ashantigold on Saturday in Accra, having already been crowned Champions of the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts reach the final by beating Medeama SC 3-0, with Ashantigold thumping Berekum Chelsea.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak, have the chance to win the double this season after reaching the final of the MTN FA Cup with an emphatic win over Medeama SC on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

The Phobians thrashed the Mauve and Yellows 3-0 at the Cape Coast stadium to set up a clash in the final with Ashantigold.

The Miners earlier defeated Berekum Chelsea 4-1 after extra time in the other semifinal.

