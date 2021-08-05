Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy has sent congratulatory message to Samuel Takyi

Samuel Takyi has won a medal for Ghana at the ongoing Olympics

The Boxer ended Ghana's 29-year wait by winning a bronze medal in Tokyo

Raggae Dancehall artist, Stonebwoy, has sent a congratulatory message to Ghana's Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi following his exploits in Tokyo.

Samuel Takyi ended Ghana's 29-year wait for a medal at the Olympic Games after reaching the semi-finals of the featherweight division.

Stonebwoy took to Twitter, to post in celebration of the 20-year-old and the athletes representing Ghana at the global showpiece.

Raggae Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy celebrates Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi. SOURCE: Twitter/ @stonebwoyb @GhanaOlympic

"Samuel Takyi Congrats for representing for Ghana and making us Ghana proud as well as the other gallant athletes.. I can imagine the struggles their going through to hold on to and hoist the flag! AkpeNaMi," he posted.

Samuel Takyi's journey to winning bronze at the Olympic Games started with a unanimous win over Ecuadorian fighter Caicedo Pachito.

He then defeated Colombian boxer David Ceiber Avila on split points decision before he was stopped by Duke Ragan in the semi-final.

The young pugilist joins greats like Prince Amartey, Clement Quartey and Eddie Blay as fighters from the West African country to have won medals at the Olympics.

Ghana will be represented in another final in Tokyo after the 4X100 relay team clocked 38.08s to compete for a silverware on Friday.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana's president, Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo Addo, has sent a congratulatory message to featherweight boxer, Samuel Takyi, for ending the country's medal drought by winning Bronze at the Olympic Games.

The 20-year-old ended Ghana's 29-year wait for a silverware at the Olympic Games after finishing the competition with a bronze medal.

In a post on social media by the President, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the first man of the country stated how proud he is of the fighter.

