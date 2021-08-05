Amoah has reacted after Ghana's relay team qualified for the finals of the 4x100m relay

The team set a new national record after running a time of 38.08 seconds to finish fifth

The finals will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021

Sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah, has made a statement of intent after anchoring Ghana's 4x100 metre relay team to the finals of the sprint event.

Ghana booked their place in the finals of the 4x100 metre relay after placing fifth in the semi-final of the event.

The team in the process set a new national record after running a time of 38.08 seconds to finish ahead of the United States of America.

Joseph Paul Amoah promises 'different' finals after leading Ghana to 4x100 relay final. Source:Twitter/olympics

Source: Twitter

The Ghanaian team although missing out on automatic qualification still made it to the finals with one of the best times.

Taking to twitter after the race, Joseph Amoah declared the finals will be different. In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, he said:

"We work super hard for moments like this. Finals gona be different"

The 4x100 team was made up of Benjamin Azamati who competed in the 100-metre dash and Joseph Paul Amoah who run in the 200-metres.

Sean Safo-Antwi and Emmanuel Yeboah make up the quartet.

Joseph Paul Amoah who reached the semi-finals of the 200m earlier this week and narrowly missed the final will be hoping to anchor the team to a medal finish.

The final of the 4x100 metre relay will take place on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 13:50 GMT.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian sprinter, Joseph Paul Amoah, is astonished by the level of support he received despite narrowly missing out of the 200m final after placing fourth in the semis.

The 24-year-old clocked 20.27 seconds in the semi-finals, failing to reach the final in his debut Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020.

In a post on Twitter by the runner, sighted by YEN.com.gh. Paul Amoah expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their encouraging words.

