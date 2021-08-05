Samuel Takyi has finally been presented with his bronze medal

Takyi secured the podium finish after reaching the semi-finals

He is the fourth boxer to win a medal at the Olympics for Ghana

Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi, has finally been presented with his bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In a short presentation ceremony at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan Sumo Stadium, the Ghanaian who reached the semi-finals of the boxing event, received his medal, as seen a video posted by the Ghana Olympic Committee on twitter sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Takyi was guaranteed a medal after reaching the semi-finals of the men's featherweight division after his victory over Colombian David Avila Ceiber.

The moment we've all been waiting for! Samuel Takyi presented with bronze medal. Source: Twitter/gh_nsa

The 20-year old, however, lost his semi-final bout to United States of America's Duke Ragan which secured him a bronze medal.

The bronze ends Ghana's wait for a medal since 1992 when the Black Meteors beat Australia in the 3rd place match of the 1992 Olympics to also win bronze.

This is also Ghana's first medal in the boxing event since Prince Amartey won the bronze in the middleweight division in 1972.

Takyi thus joins an elusive class of Ghanaian Olympic medal winners like Clement Quartey, a light welterweight who won silver in Rome 1960, Eddie Blay, a bronze light-welterweight medallist from Tokyo 1964 and Prince Amartey in Munich 1972. As well as the 1992 Black Meteors squad of the Barcelona Olympics.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, Ghana's president, Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo Addo, has sent a congratulatory message to featherweight boxer, Samuel Takyi, for ending the country's medal drought by winning Bronze at the Olympic Games.

The 20-year-old ended Ghana's 29-year wait for a silverware at the Olympic Games after finishing the competition with a bronze medal.

In a post on social media by the President, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the first man of the country stated how proud he is of the fighter.

