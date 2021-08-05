Manchester United had a cheeky sell-on clause on the deal to sell Lukaku to Inter Milan

Chelsea have been given hope they can land Lukaku from Inter Milan for around £100m

If the deal materializes, United will take a cut of the transfer fee

Manchester United are set to reap handsomely if their former star Romelu Lukaku secures a move back to Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku left Manchester United for Inter Milan in 2019. Photo by John Walton/PA Images.

With 10 days to the start of the new Premier League season, Lukaku has been heavily linked with a move back to the Premier League.

German outfit Borussia Dortmund seem to have stood firm in their valuation of Erling Haaland, leading Chelsea to seek attacking options.

And Lukaku has emerged as their top target in recent days, with Chelsea ready to cough up £85.4 million-plus Marcos Alonso for Lukaku, although Inter want an amount close to £100 million.

If somehow Chelsea manage to match Inter’s asking price, Manchester United will benefit from the deal and could receive a windfall of £5 million.

According to The Telegraph and Daily Star Manchester United agreed a 5% sell-on clause for Lukaku when he was sold to Inter Milan in 2019.

Lukaku was a Manchester United player from 2017 to 2019 where he won the Europa League.

He scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for the Red Devils and had established himself as a lethal striker prior to his move to Italy.

Lukaku’s stance on Chelsea rumours

Latest reports indicate Lukaku is actually interested in a return to the Premier League.

Despite initially having reservations, BBC reports that Lukaku has second-guessed and is open to a move back to the club where he spent three years at (2011 to 2014).

Inter Milan are currently in financial rubble and the fact that Lukaku has shown willingness to leave could leave the club powerless to stop him.

Lukaku first came close to rejoining Chelsea in 2017 but instead chose to move to Manchester United.

Manchester United’s signings

Manchester United have also made a massive statement with some impressive business in the transfer window.

The Red Devils secured Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and are on the verge of securing a deal for Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Varane’s deal is expected to be completed before the start of the new season.

