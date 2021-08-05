Kingsley Ofori has been given a Toyota Corolla Hybrid for winning the player of the month award

The 19-year-old was player of the month at Finish club, SJK Academy

The teen sensation moved to Europe from EurAfrica FC

Talented Ghanaian footballer, Kingsley Asante Ofori, has been gifted a new Toyoto Corolla Hybrid after winning the Player of the Month award at Finnish club, SJK SJK Seinäjoki.

The 19-year-old was adjudged best player for the month of July at SJK Seinäjoki after he distinguished himself among his peers.

In a post on the club's website, SJK Academy confirmed the player will receive the car following his outstanding display in July.

Ghanaian footballer Kingsley Ofori gifted car for emerging player of the month in Finland. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SJK_Seinajoki

Source: Twitter

"SJK’s July Monthly Talent is a 19-year-old Kingsley Ofori , and he will have access to a new Toyota Corolla Hybrid passenger car donated by Provincial Car for a month . Congratulations Kingsley," wrote the club.

"The player of the month was selected by Richard Dorman , Technical Director of Sports at SJK, and Brian Page, Director of SJK Academy."

Every month, SJK's partner, Maakunnan Auto, donates a car to the player of the month. The car is the new Toyota Corolla Hybrid and is equipped with all the specs as well as the SJK and Maakunnan Auto logos.

"I think this is a very nice handshake from our sponsor. This is of great importance to the boys, and this is a great tribute to them for the hard work they do. They also take care of sleep, nutrition and fitness in their spare time, and that work isn’t just what people see in games," says the club's sports director Brian Page.

"We coaches see those sacrifices in what they do and how hard they commit. That’s why I think it’s great to be noticed by the club and sponsors in this way," he added.

Kingsley Ofori has scored ten goals in 13 matches for the club.

