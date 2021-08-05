The founder of the luxurious hotel opened up about the story behind his hotel

Nana Asamoah Yeboah Afari, the founder of one of the recognised hotels in Ghana, has shared what inspired the establishment of The Royal Senchi Hotel in Akosombo.

Speaking in an interview with Ghana's top YouTuber, Wode Maya, Nana Asamoah recounted that, one of the motivating factors for establishing his hotel was the love he had for his fiancée at the time.

He explained that, his fiancée was into hospitality and he was the deputy director of a banana plantation in a rural area in the Eastern Region.

As a way to get her closer to him, Nana thought of establishing something she would love to do that will also keep her busy.

He then decided to build a luxury hotel, Nana revealed.

Nana Asamoah was able to achieve that, but unfortunately, he ended up not marrying her.

Speaking more about his hotel, Nana shared that The Royal Senchi was established in 1997 as a garden restaurant, but with time, it developed into a full-fledged hotel.

