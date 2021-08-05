Asante Kotoko is not a big club anymore - Coach Mariano Barreto

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto, has said the club is just big in its name

According to the Portuguese, the club lacks what makes a team big

Kotoko ended the season without a trophy

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto, has descended heavily on the club, insisting they are no longer the big team they perceive themselves to be.

The Porcupine Warriors are the most successful club in Ghana, having won the Premier League 24 times and were once champions of Africa.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Radio station, Nhyira FM, Barreto stated the Reds are just big in name and not in terms of being a football club.

“I know Asante Kotoko fans won’t be happy with this but I must say it,” Barreto said in an interview with Nhyira FM.

“Asante Kotoko is only a big name and not a big team because they lack so many things a big team should be having.

“A big team should be having their own physiotherapy room, a strong youth team, philosophy, video room amongst other infrastructure.”

Asante Kotoko ended the 2020/21 season without a trophy after finishing second in the Ghana Premier League and were knocked out of the quarter finals of the MTN FA Cup by Berekum Chelsea.

Mariano Barreto has been ranting since the club lost the league to their rivals Hearts of Oak, lashing out at management for not having wash rooms at their training grounds.

The Portuguese gaffer was hired at the start of the second round, following the sacking of Maxwell Konadu.

However, it looks like he might be leaving after claiming he can't continue if things remain the way they are now.

"It will be an insult on me if I continue as head coach of Asante Kotoko in the same conditions I have already complained about," he said.

"There are other coaches out there who will be happy to work in these conditions and not me."

