Bismark Boateng is a Ghanaian competing for Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

He migrated to Canada in 2006

The athlete is part of the 100-metres and 4x100-metres relays

With the ongoing Olympics about to conclude, there has been moments where Ghanaians have identified fellow brothers and sisters competing for other nations.

One of such illustrious personalities is Bismark Boateng who is part of the Canadian delegation at the Tokyo 2020.

In a video which has popped up on twitter, Boateng showed he is just not carrying the name, but he is a true indigene of the land.

Bismark Boateng who competes for Canada in the 2020 Olympics.

Source: Facebook

The 29-year old can be seen holding a conversation in the Twi dialect. In the video, he narrated when he moved to Canada and the event he was participating in.

Boateng who can be seen wearing a cast boot in the video said he was not able to compete because of an injury he had suffered.

Watch the video below:

More about Bismark Boateng:

Bismark Boateng grew up in Ghana and migrated to Canada in 2006 and now lives in Toronto, Ontario.

Boateng is reported to have grown up as a football player but later got his head turned after watching the 2012 Canadian Olympic trials, says the Canadian Olympic Committee.

He has a personal best time of 10.14 seconds in the 100-metres set at the Baton Rouge LSU Invitational in Louisiana and 20.67 seconds in the 200-metres at the Boots Garland Invitational respectively.

Boateng competed at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 where he made the semifinals in the 200 m but was part of the disqualified group in the 4x100 relay.

He made amends later in the year at the NACAC Championships where he helped his team to win gold in the 4x100m relay.

Boateng was named as part of the Canadian delegation for Tokyo 2020 in July and was part of the 100-metres and 4x100-metres relay.

