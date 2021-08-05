The Kotoko coach claims no top player from Brazil will prefer to play in Ghana

Kotoko had two Brazilian players in their squad, Fabio Gama and Vinicious

The Porcupine Warriors finished second in the league behind Hearts of Oak

Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto, has taken a dig at the Brazilian players in his camp.

The Portuguese coach who has been the subject of rumours of being sacked has come out swinging at the club and some of its players.

Barreto in an interview with Kumasi based radio station, Nhyira FM, claims he found it absurd that a top player from Brazil will decide to come to Ghana to ply their trade, Modern Ghana reports.

According to the coach, top players from Africa and South America want to move to Europe to play their football, so he was astonished when he heard that Kotoko was replacing Kwame Poku with Brazilian, Vinicious.

“Players from Ghana want to go to Europe, players from Brazil also want to go to Europe. Mostly for Money”

“So I was surprised to hear that a top striker from Brazil is coming to replace Kwame Poku at Kotoko."

“When they (Kotoko) told me a top Brazilian striker is to replace Kwame Opoku, I was surprised. Because why would a top striker in Brazil come to Ghana?"

Kotoko sold striker, Kwame Poku to USM Alger in the middle of the season and many pundits predicted that led to their downfall.

Poku's replacement Vinicius, who was signed on a one-year deal failed to live up to the bill and his contract was terminated after just three months.

Kotoko failed to win the league after opening a seven-point lead at one point and eventually lost to rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto, has descended heavily on the club, insisting they are no longer the big team they perceive themselves to be.

The Porcupine Warriors are the most successful club in Ghana, having won the Premier League 24 times and were once champions of Africa.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Radio station, Nhyira FM, Barreto stated the Reds are just big in name and not in terms of being a football club.

