Hasaacas Ladies win Wafu Zone B Women's Caf champions league qualifier

Ghana's Women Premier League Champions, Hasaacas Ladies, have just won the maiden edition of the Wafu Zone B Women's Champions League qualifier.

They beat their counterparts from Nigeria, Rivers Angels 3-1 to secure the first ever title on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Stade Champroux.

The victory will feel special as the Ladies lost their first game in the tourney to Rivers Angels and rallied to the finals with wins over AS Police from Niger Read, and Union Sportive des Forces Armees from Burkina Faso.

The Ghanaians kicked-off the best way they could as Veronica Appiah put Hasaacas ahead in the first minute after Rahama Jafaru's shot hit the woodwork.

Rivers equalised in the tenth minute through Vivian Ikechukwu, but the Ghanaian ladies would pull ahead soon.

Perpetual Agyekum scored an amazing free-kick to put Hasaacas ahead just before half-time.

Hasaacas Ladies sealed the win when defender Azumah Bugre scored from a long range.

This will be the Ladies' third trophy this season after lifting the Ghana Women's Premier League and the FA Cup.

Hasaacas Ladies booked their qualification to the CAF Women's Champions League to be held in Egypt when they made it to the finals.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana's Women Premier League champions, Hasaacas Ladies, have made it to the finals of the CAF Women's Champions League qualifier after beating Burkinabe side, Union Sportive des Forces Armees.

The Ghanaian side won their semi-final game against their Burkinabe counterparts by two goals to nil on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan.

The win means the Ghanaian Champions have secured their ticket to the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League tournament according to the club.

