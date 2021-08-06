Black Stars to use Accra and Cape Coast stadia for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

CAF has approved the Accra and Cape Coast stadia for World Cup qualifiers

The Black Stars begin their World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia in Ghana

Ghana has been drawn in group G alongside Ethiopia, South Africa and Zimbabwe

Ghana's Black Stars have been given the approval to use the Accra and Cape Coast stadia for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers later this year.

The Black Stars will begin their journey to Qatar 2022 with a game against Ethiopia on September 1, 2021, in either Accra or Cape Coast.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the two stadia, and this has been confirmed by the Ghana Football Association.

Black Stars to use Accra and Cape Coast stadia from 2022 World Cup qualifiers. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

"The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the Accra and Cape Coast stadiums for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. According to the continental governing body the decision was based on the assessment of an updated report submitted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA)," wrote the FA on their official website.

"The two stadiums will be further evaluated on matchdays through the CAF Match Command Center (MCC). In the event that organizational and stadium technical infractions are noted by the designated CAF officials during matches, financial sanctions may be imposed on the GFA as per the established CAF grid for lack of technical facilities in the stadium."

The senior national team are chasing a fourth World Cup qualification after missing the 2018 event in Russia.

The Black Stars first appeared at the World Cup in 2006, reaching the round of 16 before they were kicked out by Brazil.

Four years later in South Africa, Ghana joined Cameroon and Senegal as the only African countries to ever reach the quarter finals of the World Cup. The team lost on penalties to Uruguay in the last eight.

Another World Cup appearance is major priority for the FA, who have been preparing ahead of the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Ghana will be present at the Nations Cup in Cameroon next year.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana goalkeeper, Richard 'Olele' Kingston, has been reappointed as the goalkeepers trainer for the national team, the Black Stars, four years after leaving the post.

Kingston replaces the man who took over from him, Najawu Issah, who has been redeployed to the Black Stars B team.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the reappointment of the former Blackpool goalkeeper in a statement on their official website.

