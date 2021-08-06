GPL champions Hearts join Ashantigold and Kotoko to celebrate Hasaacas Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies beat River Angels to win the WAFU Women's Champions League

They will represent Ghana and West Africa in the main competition in Egypt

Newly crowned Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak, joined Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold to congratulate WAFU Women's champions league winners Hasaacas Ladies.

Hasaacas Ladies defeated Nigerian giants River Angels 3-1 to be crowned champions of the West Africa Zone B, and will represent Ghana at the main Champions League tournament in Egypt later this year.

Hearts, Kotoko and Ashantogold took to social media to congratulate the western giants for their latest achievement.

GPL clubs congratulate Hasaacas Ladies after winning WAFU Women's Champions League. SOURCE: Twitter/ @HasaacasLadies

Source: Twitter

"Your ability to excel through barriers and other #Platforms makes you successful. Congratulations to Hasaacas Ladies for winning the first ever women WAfU cup and qualifying to the #TotalEnergiesCAFWCL!," wrote Hearts of Oak.

Their bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko, were not left out as they also celebrated the Ghanaian national women's league champions.

"AYEKOO Hasaacas Ladies for winning the first CAF Women's Champions League WAFU B and for sending Ghana Flag of Ghana to the maiden Women's Champions League in Egypt," wrote Kotoko.

Meanwhile, Hearts' MTN FA Cup final opponents Ashantigold, expressed delight in seeing Hasaacas Ladies win the competition on Thursday night.

"Congratulations Hasaacas Ladies for being the champions of the first ever CAF Women's Champions League WAFU B and for qualifying to the Women's Champions League."

Hasaacas Ladies opened the scoring through Veronica Appiah put Hasaacas but Rivers Angels leveled in the tenth minute through Vivian Ikechukwu.

Perpetual Agyekum scored an amazing free-kick to put Hasaacas ahead just before half-time.

Hasaacas Ladies sealed the win when defender Azumah Bugre scored from a long range.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana's Women Premier League Champions, Hasaacas Ladies, have just won the maiden edition of the Wafu Zone B Women's Champions League qualifier.

They beat their counterparts from Nigeria, Rivers Angels 3-1 to secure the first ever title on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Stade Champroux.

The victory will feel special as the Ladies lost their first game in the tourney to Rivers Angels and rallied to the finals with wins over AS Police from Niger Read, and Union Sportive des Forces Armees from Burkina Faso.

