Lionel Messi could be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City this summer after leaving Barcelona

Barcelona chiefs have confirmed that their legend will be leaving on a free transfer which was a painful announcement

Fans of the Catalans however gathered in front of the club's offices to show their anger over the latest development

Embattled Barcelona fans on Thursday night, August 5, gathered in front of the Nou Camp to express their annoyance over the announcement that the club's legend Lionel Messi will leave.

The news by Barcelona chiefs about the departure of Lionel Messi came as a shock to all fans of the club and other football followers who were expecting the Argentine to sign new deal.

Despite his decision to stay at the club on lower wages, Barcelona chiefs were still not able to register Lionel Messi for the coming Spanish La Liga season due to the rules.

Lionel Messi in action for Spanish side Barcelona. Photo by Pressinphoto

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on UK Sun, Barcelona chiefs regretted not to have tied Lionel Messi down for a new contract as Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain could be his next destination.

Barcelona's reaction

"Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

"FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life."

Barcelona fans are still not happy with the club's inability to make Lionel Messi sign a new deal which made them gather at Camp Nou.

Earlier, Messi named his toughest opponent of all time ignoring fierce rival and former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

Messi and Ramos were featured in several intense El Clasico clashes, but he did not mention the Spaniard as one of his toughest opponents.

The Argentine stated that the toughest man-marker he ever faced was Stuttgart’s right-back Pablo Maffeo, who had three loan spells at Girona.

During his spell with Girona, Maffeo received accolades from Messi for his intense man-marking.

Sergio Ramos lasted 16 years at Real Madrid winning the La Liga title five times as well as four Champions League trophies.

He equally snubbed Messi when asked about the toughest players he ever faced on the pitch of play when he mentioned Ronaldinho; Ramos then went on to praise Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Samuel Eto’o.

