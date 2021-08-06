Ghana's 4x100 relay team have reacted after the team's disqualification in the relay final

Ghana's 4x100 relay team have reacted after the team's disqualification in the relay final at the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo.

The team ran a time of 38.40 seconds in a disruptive performance, and thus missed out on the chance to add to Ghana's lone medal won at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team Ghana initially finished seventh but was disqualified after investigations showed that the team had committed an offence (a baton change violation) on the last change-over.

Ghanaian sprinters speak after final race at the Olympics. Source: Twitter/ghanaolympic

Source: Twitter

The disappointment was short lived though as Ghanaians rallied behind the team and sent out congratulatory messages to the team.

The quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Yeboah and Joseph Paul Amoah, chalked success when they set a new national record in the semi-final of the relay event by running a time of 38.08 seconds.

Some members of the team have come out to comment on the experience at the Olympics and thanked Ghanaians for their support.

Joseph Paul Amoah was happy with the team's performance and how they were able to complete personal goals. He tweeted:

"Dang! Heck of a ride. We checked so many boxes within a short period of time"

Benjamin Azamati, who ran in the 100-metres also expressed his gratitude to Ghanaians in his tweet.

"For a very long time Ghanaians were given a reason to watch athletics.Its amazing what we have accomplished running together! Proud of you guys.And to the Nation we say thanks a lot for your support and prayers for us, we appreciate it. Always proud to put on the nations colors"

Sean Antwi-Safo, who was competing for Great Britain before switching allegiance to Ghana was happy to have represented Ghana.

"Thank you God for the Great opportunity to put on a Ghana vest to represent my country. Words can’t describe how proud I am of my team.

We start running together only from 2019 to now making an OLYMPIC FINAL! The Support from everyone all around the has been phenomenal. Thank you"

The Ghana Olympic Committee also sent out a message of support and encouragement to the sprinters for their feat at the Tokyo Olympics.

Reactions of some Ghanaians:

Ghana's relay team reach finals

The relay team of Ghana qualified for the finals of the 4X100m race in Tokyo despite finishing fifth with a new national record at the Olympic Games on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The team clocked an impressive time of 38.08s to finish as one of the fastest losers in the 4X100m event.

