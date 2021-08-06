Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona after 17-years with the club

Clubs all over the world are calculating if they may have a chance in signing the Argentine

Ghanaian clubs and their fans have also jumped on the train of trying to sway Messi

Lionel Messi is out of Barcelona after 17-years and the football world has been reacting to the shocking news.

Barcelona announced on Thursday, August 5, 2021 that Lionel Messi will not stay at the club because of financial and structural obstacles.

Reports indicate French club PSG are in poll position to bring the Argentine to Paris. However, this has not stopped other clubs from dreaming.

As we would have it, clubs all over the world are calculating if they may have a chance at bringing the six-time Ballor d'Or winner to their fold.

Some Ghanaian clubs and their fans have also jumped on the train of trying to sway the footballing magician to their club.

Legon Cities who barely survived relegation in the just ended Ghana Premier League were quick to send out a tweet encouraging their management to 'deliver'. They tweeted:

@LegonCitiesFC Negotiations with Messi and his entourage would not be bad at all...At all...Over to you management. Deliver now...

Kumasi King Faisal also threw in their hat expressing their interest:

@KingFaisalFC We are also keenly monitoring the #MESSI situation.. Everything is possible for now

However, a club who knows their place, Accra Great Olympics, simply stated they are not interested.

@AccraGtOlympics We are not interested.

Fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko were also encouraging their club to make a push for the Argentine. The Fabulous board has not responded yet, as they may be calculating the cost of pursuing Messi.

Fans of Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak were also encouraging their club to make the push for Messi.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto, has taken a dig at the Brazilian players in his camp.

The Portuguese coach who has been the subject of rumours of being sacked has come out swinging at the club and some of its players.

Barreto in an interview with Kumasi based radio station, Nhyira FM, claims he found it absurd that a top player from Brazil will decide to come to Ghana to ply their trade, Modern Ghana reports.

