The Ghanaian boxer won bronze in the Middleweight division at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich

The 77-year-old Olympian is now wheelchair-bound and deprived

The Ghana Army has established a business for the septuagenarian

Prince Amartey was a member of the Ghana Army until he was dismissed in 1974

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian boxer and Olympics medalist, Prince Amartey, who won bronze in the Middleweight division at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, has been gifted a provision shop by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Following stories about his declining ill health and deprived state in the Volta Region, the Ghana Army moved in to establish a provision shop for him as a source of livelihood.

The Amartey Mini Mart is located at the Ho Barracks, for supervision and security purposes, according to a post on the Facebook page of Ghanaian broadcaster, Saddick Adams.

Prince Amartey: GAF builds provision shop for disabled Olympic medalist, photos emerge Image: crabbimedia

Source: Facebook

The 77-year-old Olympian who is now bedridden and wheelchair-bound was a member of the GAF serving as a Lance Corporal but was excused from duty due to mental health challenges.

Before winning bronze for Ghana in the Middleweight division at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Martey had previously participated in the Light Middleweight division at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico.

Unfortunately, life did not go well for Amartey who virtually became destitute. As of 2015, he was reported to be a squatter who survived on menial jobs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

Local charity donates to blind man

In another donation story, a visually impaired man, Seth Kofi Anto, who established that he suspects his ex-wife is behind his predicament, has received GHc2000 to ameliorate his plight.

The local Ghanaian charity organisation, SVTV Africa Foundation, donated the whopping sum to Seth Kofi Anto, which was sent by a Germany-based donor.

It would be recalled that, in a previous interview with SVTV Africa, Kofi Anto claimed he became blind after taking a drink with a substance he believed was poison.

Ghanaian lady graduates with law degree

YEN.com.gh previously reported that, after clocking another milestone in life, a social media user, Maureen Kyere, has celebrated graduating with a Bachelor of Laws degree (LLB).

When she shared a message on her Instagram page to announce the achievement, Maureen Kyere disclosed that she graduated with a first-class degree.

''Today, [I] graduated from undergraduate law school. My LLB is bagged! First Class Honours! I’m so grateful to God, my family and friends!! So proud of this moment,'' her post read.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen.com.gh