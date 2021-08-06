Lionel Messi is leaving Spanish giants Barcelona where he has spent major years of his football career

The Argentina international has been linked with a move to EPL champions Manchester City and PSG

Messi who is a six-time Ballon winner was seen with Paris Saint-Germain stars like Neymar and Di Maria dining

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Lionel Messi who is an Argentine super footballer was spotted dinning with Paris Saint-Germain stars before Barcelona chiefs announced 24 hours later that he wont play for the club in the coming season.

This latest development came as a shocking one for all Barcelona fans considering how they have been expecting Lionel Messi to sign a new deal before the bombshell.

For the past 21 years, Lionel Messi has been playing for Barcelona and the Argentine has even won all the major trophies any player can think for in his career in club football.

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona. Photo by David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

The Argentine was even said to have accepted a pay cut for him to remain at the Camp Nou, but Barcelona chiefs were unable to register him for the coming League season.

According to the report on Daily Mail, Lionel Messi will be leaving Barcelona for free and could join Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain.

And a picture that emerged of him enjoying a meal out with PSG players may point to his sudden change of heart, as he was pictured with former Barca team-mate Neymar, Argentina team-mates Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Italian star Marco Verratti.

These PSG stars are said to have begged Lionel Messi for him to come and join them in France.

Lionel Messi Spotted Dining PSG Stars

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Lionel Messi is finally saying goodbye to Spanish club Barcelona after the Catalan giants released a blockbuster statement.

The 34-year-old superstar's contract ended in June and he had agreed to extend his deal with the Spanish La Liga outfit.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner won several titles with the club including 4 Champions League titles, 10 La Liga titles, 7 Copa Del Rey tophies amongst others.

2021 Copa America winner has been a free agent since July 1, but Barcelona officials had claimed that he would be signing for another five years.

And due to Barca's financial struggles, Lionel Messi even agreed to take a 50 per cent pay cut before rejoining the only team he has ever represented.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh