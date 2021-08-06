Ghana's 4X100 relay team managed to place 8th in the finals of the 4x100m race

The team finished their semi-final race with a new national record after the team clocked 38.08s to qualify

Italy came in first followed by Great Britain and Canada respectively

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The relay team of Ghana that qualified for the finals of the 4X100m race in Tokyo could not go for gold in the last race which just ended today, August 6, 2021.

Despite finishing fifth with a new national record at the Olympic Games on Thursday, August 5, 2021, the relay team made it to the finals after their time was adjudged as one of the best.

The team clocked an impressive time of 38.08s to finish as one of the fastest losers in the 4X100m event.

In the final race, however, Team Ghana succumbed to other nations and managed to place 8th in the race.

Ghana's Relay Team comes in last in 4x100m finals; Italy scoops gold. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Twitter

Coming in first was Italy, with second place going to Great Britain.

Canada managed to get a slight edge over China to take the enviable third position which guaranteed them the bronze medal.

This is the first time the relay team of Ghana has reached the final since the Olympic Games in Atlanta 1996.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana's Olympic Games has not been disappointing despite problems with preparations, as the country could return home with more than one medal.

The only medal won so far is in boxing, with 20-year-old Samuel Takyi grabbing Bronze in the feather weight division.

Joseph Paul Amoah, a member of the relay team was able to reach the semi-final of the 200m, by setting a new national record of 27.07s.

Benjamin Azamati's 10.13 seconds in the 100m race, saw him miss the semi-finals narrowly after placing fourth in the heat.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Raggae Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has sent a congratulatory message to Ghana's Olympic bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi, following his exploits in Tokyo.

Samuel Takyi ended Ghana's 29-year wait for a medal at the Olympic Games after reaching the semi-finals of the featherweight division.

Stonebwoy took to Twitter to post in celebration of the 20-year-old and the athletes representing Ghana at the global showpiece.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen