Tokyo 2020: Ghana's 4X100m relay team reacts to Olympic Games experience

Ghana's 4X100m team reached the final and were disqualified

The team have reacted to their experience at the Olympic Games

Ghana won only one medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo

Ghana's 4X100m relay team had a disastrous baton exchange in the final race as they were disqualified, finishing the race bottom place.

Despite the disappointing feat, the team made up of Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Amoah, Sean Sarfo and Emmanuel Yeboah have reacted to their performance.

In messages posted on Twitter, the athletes thanked Ghanaians for their amazing show of love.

Tokyo 2020: Ghana's 4X100m relay team react to Olympic Games experience.

"For a very long time Ghanaians were given a reason to watch athletics. Its amazing what we have accomplished running together! Proud of you guys. And to the Nation we say thanks a lot for your support and prayers for us, we appreciate it. Always proud to put on the nations colors," wrote 100m runner Benjamin Azamati.

The quartet broke the national record after qualifying for the finals with a time of 38.08s.

Anchorman, Joseph Amoah believes the team can only improve despite the final disappointment.

"Thank you GOD, thank you Ghana!," he wrote.

"Thank you God for the Great opportunity to put on a Ghana vest to represent my country. Words can’t describe how proud I am of my team. We start running together only from 2019 to now making an OLYMPIC FINAL! The Support from everyone all around the has been phenomenal. Thank you," a proud Sarfo-Antwi wrote.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the relay team of Ghana has qualified for the finals of the 4X100m race in Tokyo despite finishing fifth with a new national record at the Olympic Games on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The team clocked an impressive time of 38.08s to finish as one of the fastest losers in the 4X100m event.

Ghana booked their final spot in heat 5, and in photos posted on Twitter by 3sports, it has been confirmed that the team will be gunning for a medal.

