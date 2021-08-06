You have the right to dream - Bronze medalist Samuel Takyi tells young sportsmen

Samuel Takyi shared some words of advise to young sportsmen after the Olympics

The 20-year-old won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games

He ended Ghana's 29-year wait for a medal at the global showpiece

20-year-old bronze medalist at the just ended Olympic Games, Samuel Takyi, has some inspiring words for athletes who have dreams of reaching the highest level.

Samuel Takyi has advised young athletes to never give up on their dreams following his success at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In a post on Twitter, by the young Boxer, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the featherweight fighter also pleaded with parents to support their children accomplish their dreams.

"It's possible to not just grow but to make an impact. To every child out there, this is a message not for us alone but to our parents as well, that we have the right to dream and you as a parent have the responsibility to help us achieve it," he wrote.

Samuel Takyi became the first athlete to win a medal for Ghana at the Olympic Games, since the Black Meteors won bronze in football in 1992.

The West African country has laboured for years, from one disappointment to the other, to increase their medal haul.

But it took a 20-year-old unknown fighter to seize the moment at Tokyo.

Takyi had a good debut games, winning his first fight by unanimous decision after beating Ecuador's Caceido Pachito before a split decision victory over David Ceiber Avila of Colombia.

Unfortunately, his dreams of going a step further was ended by American Duke Ragan.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi, has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their massive support as he won bronze at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old ended Ghana's 29-year wait for a medal after finishing in the semi-final of the featherweight division.

In a post on Twitter by the boxer, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the fighter disclosed he felt the support from overseas.

