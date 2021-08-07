Caleb Ekuban has finally completed his move to Italian Serie A side Genoa

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban has finally completed his move to Italian Serie A side Genoa from Trabzonspor.

It is reported that Ekuban has signed a three-year deal with the Italian Side according to Football Italia.

Genoa is understood to have paid Turkish side Trabzonspor €1.8 million (GHC12.5 million) for the services of the Ghanaian international.

The 27-year old who played 103 times for Trabzonspor and scored 29 goals, is understood to be replacing Uzbekistani forward Eldor Shomurodov.

Immediately after his unveiling on Saturday, 7 August, the forward joined his new team mates for his first training session with the club.

Ekuban will be hoping he can aid the Rossoblu to another top half finish as well as earn a place in the European places.

Ekuban was on the tickets of English side Leeds United for two seasons before moving to Turkish club Trabzonspor in 2018.

Ekuban has six caps for the Ghana Black Stars scoring three goals in total. He will be hoping to get regular game time to aid his chances for the next Black Stars call-up.

