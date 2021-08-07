An ex-footballer has shared how his property got demolished by a chief

A retired Ghanaian professional has narrated how a storey-building property of his was demolished in an uncharacteristic manner.

Aboagye Dacoster, who played for Ghana's U-20 side the Black Satellites, says his storey-building which he was using for church activities was demolished by Sylvester Asare Owusu, a former CEO of Asante Kotoko.

He revealed this in an interview with Happy FM's Odiasempa Kwame Oware on the show "Where Are They?"

Dacoster attributed the demolishing to his inability to raise funds to pay a charge demanded by the chief at the moment.

“I built a church building at Asokwa roundabout but the building was demolished. The Chief called me and told me to give him Ghc100,000 for the land because it is in a commercial area. I told him I didn’t have the money to give”.

“So we negotiated to Ghc80,000 and I told him to give me some time to pay it in instalments because I had to convey the message to my church members”.

“I was at the training grounds when I had a call that the building was being demolished. So I had to rush to the place and I met the officer in charge of the demolishing.

“I revealed myself to him and he gave me two hours to move my things out of the place. Because of the church demolishing I lost most of the members”.

He, however, got on the benevolent side of another chief who gave him a new land to build on.

“A chief gave me a land and that is where I have my church services of late”.

The former CEO of Kotoko, Sylvester Owusu Asare, was installed as the chief of Bantama under the stool name Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI in 2016.

Aboagye Dacosta is reported to have played for Neoplan Stars, Okwaku United and Asante Kotoko during his active days.

