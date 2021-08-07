The GFA has officially informed AshantiGold SC that they will not be able to participate in Africa

AshantiGold made a late request to participate in the CAF Confederation Cup

AshantiGold are in the finals of the MTN FA Cup

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The Ghana Football Association has officially informed AshantiGold SC that they will not be able to participate in the CAF Confederation Cup.

AshantiGold made a late request to participate in the CAF Confederation Cup after making it to the finals of the MTN FA Cup.

However the GFA released a statement on their website, sighted by YEN.com.gh, informing the Obuasi club that of their inability to compete in the 2021/22 CAF Inter Club competition.

GFA clarifies stance on AshantiGold participating in the CAF Confederation Cup. Source: Facebook/ghanafa

Source: Facebook

"CAF informed the Federations that they should submit by 15 July 2021, all club licensing decisions and documents of all theclubs standing a chance to qualify to CAF Interclub competitions based on sporting merit, regardless of the status of completion of the domestic league or national cup competition."

"Unfortunately, we regret to inform that at this point of time, by force of the CAF Circular no club licensing decision may be accepted, consequently Ashantigold SC will not be able to take part in the CAF IC 21/22 season."

The statement also revealed that only three clubs, Hearts of Oak SC, Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko SC can compete in the CAF Inter Club competitions.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"Consequently, Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko SC being the three clubs in the CAF list of LICENSED CLUBS are the only eligible clubs which can play in Africa in the 2021/22 season."

Hearts of Oak who won the league have automatically qualified to participate in the CAF Champions League leaving Medeama and Asante Kotoko to battle it out for the Confederation Cup.

The statement also claimed that "should both clubs decide not to play in Africa, no club from Ghana would represent us in the competition."

Hasaacas Ladies win Champions League qualifier trophy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Women Premier League Champions, Hasaacas Ladies, have just won the maiden edition of the Wafu Zone B Women's Champions League qualifier.

They beat their counterparts from Nigeria, Rivers Angels 3-1 to secure the first ever title on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Stade Champroux.

The victory will feel special as the Ladies lost their first game in the tourney to Rivers Angels and rallied to the finals with wins over AS Police from Niger Read, and Union Sportive des Forces Armees from Burkina Faso.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Ghana