Belgian side KV Oostende confirms capture of Ghanaian forward David Atanga joins

Belgian club KV Oostende has agreed to sign Ghanaian winger David Atanga from German club Holstein Kiel.

The Ghanaian, according to multiple reports sighted by YEN.com.gh has signed a three-year deal with the Belgian club.

The 24-year old is understood to have had just one year left on his contract at Holstein Kiel.

Oostende manager Alexander Blessin expressed his excitement on capturing the Ghanaian stating what he brought to the team.

"I remember David from Red Bull Salzburg and followed him in his future career. He can bring us depth and speed, something we still needed. I'm looking forward to working with him".

The President of the club, Gauthier Ganaye, was very vocal about Atanga's speed and what it will add up to the team.

“David went through training in the Red Bull group and therefore fits perfectly into our system. He is used to playing 'Gegenpressing' and with his speed he can be a scourge to any defence.

I'm confident we'll see the best of David soon. Our homework is almost done, except for maybe one or two positions.”

Atanga who was on loan with Austrian club Admiral Wacker made 15 appearances and scored two goals with three assists.

Atanga begun his footballing career with Ghana's Red Bull Academy before moving to Austrian side FC Liefering to begin his European journey.

