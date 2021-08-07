Leicester won the Community shield thanks to a Kelechi Ihenacho goal late in the game against Manchester City

The Foxes, who won the FA Cup last season, were threatening in attack for large parts of the game

Manchester City’s new signing Jack Grealish was brought on for his debut in the 65th minute but could not inspire his side to a win

Leicester City beat Manchester City 1-0 to win their first Community shield since 1971 in what was a pulsating curtain-raiser for the Premier League.

Nigeria international Kelechi Ihenacho scored the only goal of the game late on from the penalty spot just as the game looked like it would meander towards a shootout.

For large parts of the game, Leicester were the better side, particularly in the first half as they fought to claim the lead.

Nigeria international Ihenacho scored only goal as Leicester sink Manchester City. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Jamie Vardy came closest in the opening exchanges but saw his effort superbly saved by City goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

On the other end , Ilkay Gundogan had a free kick expertly saved by Kasper Schmeichel as the sides went into half time without a goal.

Manchester City were much improved in the second half and they player with more urgency but still could not get past the Leicester defence which featured summer signing Ryan Bertrand.

In the 65th minute, Guardiola introduced his £100m signing Jack Grealish to try to offer some creativity in the City attack.

Grealish had glimmers of his ability but failed to settle in the game, having only been handed 25 minutes to impress.

Towards the end of the game, Manchester City were responsible for their own problems as some sloppy play from Nathan Ake led to Ihenacho picking the Dutchman’s pocket and he would have been through on goal had Ake not tackled him illegally in the box.

The referee pointed to the spot and Ihenacho made no mistake from the penalty spot to score the winner against his former side.

The perfect start for Leicester

Under Brendan Rodgers, Leicester City continued their resurgence as they backed their FA Cup win at the tail end of last season with a triumph in the community shield at the expense of the Premier League champions.

Lukaku closing in on Chelsea return

Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku is on the verge of a famous Chelsea turn as the Blues reportedly agreed a fee with Inter.

A deal in principle worth £97.5m (€115m) has reportedly been agreed for Lukaku and everything is expected to be finalized within the next few days.

